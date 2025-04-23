Coal India, DVC Sign Mou For Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore Thermal Power Project In Jharkhand

MENAFN - KNN India)Coal India Limited has announced plans to construct a 1,600 megawatt coal-powered facility in Jharkhand through a joint venture initiative.

The project represents a significant investment of Rs 1.65 lakh crore (USD 1.94 billion) and aims to address growing electricity demand across the country.

On Monday, the state-owned enterprise formalised a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), another state-run power generator.

The planned facility will comprise two 800 MW units and will expand upon an existing 500 MW plant already in operation at the site.

This development is part of Coal India's broader power generation strategy, which includes the construction of two thermal power plants at coal pit-heads in Madhya Pradesh, each with 660 MW capacity.

Additionally, the company is developing a 1,600 MW facility in Odisha. Both projects are scheduled for completion by 2030.

Despite India's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio, the nation continues to prioritise thermal power capacity expansion to meet rapidly growing domestic electricity requirements.

(KNN Bureau)