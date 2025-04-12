Qatar Chamber Explores Cooperation Between Businesswomen In Qatar, Russia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber has hosted a delegation from the International Women's Federation of Russia, headed by Alfia Amirova, President of the Federation.

Qatar Chamber, in Saturday's statement, stated that the meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the two sides in the tourism and medical tourism sectors, supporting female entrepreneurs, and establishing an electronic platform for communication and training. It also reviewed successful models of trade and investment projects in Qatar and Russia, and the possibility of establishing a joint trade and business center.

The delegation was received by Member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Chamber and Chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, and in the presence of Director of the Research and Studies Department at the Qatar Chamber Noura Al Awlan.

Al Ahmadani said that the Qatar Chamber welcomes the delegation from the International Women's Federation and the strengthening of cooperation between Qatari and Russian businesswomen, noting that there are many opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in various sectors.

She added that the Chamber looks forward to fruitful partnerships with the Russian International Women's Federation, which will contribute to supporting businesswomen and developing their capabilities at the local and international levels. She emphasized that the Qatari Businesswomen Forum is keen to support and enhance communication and cooperation between Qatari and Russian businesswomen.

Al Ahmadani noted that women's economic empowerment is one of the key drivers of sustainable development, expressing pride in the qualitative achievements made by Qatari women in various sectors, thanks to the significant support provided by the wise leadership.

She also pointed to the possibility of organizing a forum for Qatari and Russian businesswomen in Qatar to discuss prospects for cooperation and partnership and explore investment opportunities available in each area.

For her part, Alfia Amirova noted her country's interest in exporting halal Russian food and agricultural products to Qatar, emphasizing the union's interest in developing and strengthening cooperation with Qatari businesswomen in all fields, particularly in the tourism, food security, and trade sectors.

She also pointed to the possibility of launching a Qatari center in Moscow to promote Qatari products in Russia.

She called on Qatari businesswomen to participate in the "By Women's Hands" exhibition, which will be held in Moscow from November 18-19 of this year and will showcase products made by women and for women.

She also reviewed a proposal to establish an electronic platform to exchange information and expertise between businesswomen from both countries and to identify investment opportunities available in both countries.

The International Women's Federation, headquartered in Moscow, Russia, aims to support businesswomen and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises, enhance communication and exchange of expertise, discuss various business ideas and projects, expand trade relations, and promote goods and services produced by the organization's members in markets, including regional and international ones.