China Develops World's First Medical Rescue Drone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: China has developed the world's first unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) specifically designed for medical rescue, aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities in harsh environments.

The drone was developed by Haixin, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Equipped to provide on-site emergency medical care and rapid transport of the injured, the UAV features advanced medical functions such as respiratory support and vital signs monitoring.

Chairman and Chief Engineer of the company, Huang Yuhong, said the drone is capable of conducting precise search-and-rescue operations in extreme conditions including wet, salty, and turbulent seas, temperatures ranging from -46 C to -25 C, and altitudes up to 5,000 meters.

The UAV weighs 600 kilograms and can carry up to 300 kilograms. It integrates autonomous flight modes, including waypoint navigation and hovering with remote ground control, allowing for rapid deployment during disasters or health emergencies.