Education Minister Visits Lebanese, American Universities Of Beirut To Discuss Cooperation
Beirut: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, along with her accompanying delegation, visited both the Lebanese University and the American University of Beirut as part of her official visit to the Republic of Lebanon.
During the visits, discussions were held on prospects for academic and research collaboration between the State of Qatar and the Lebanese Republic, as well as ways to enhance and develop these partnerships.
Her Excellency toured the facilities of both universities, learning about their key scientific achievements and educational projects.
