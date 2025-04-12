South Africa: Minister Ronald Lamola Lands In Greece For A Working Visit

Mr Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, has landed in Greece for a high-level Working Visit.

Minister Lamola will address the prestigious Delphi Economic Forum, where he will outline South Africa's priorities as the incumbent G20 Presidency, championing Africa's role in shaping a more equitable and sustainable global future.

Minister Lamola's participation underscores South Africa's commitment to multilateral diplomacy, economic justice, and South-South solidarity.

His engagement will focus on leveraging the G20 platform to advance Africa's developmental aspirations, including reforms to global governance systems, climate finance mechanisms, and inclusive digital transformation.

“As South Africa remains unwavering in its pursuit of a world where no nation is left behind,” stated Minister Lamola.

“Our Presidency prioritises bridging the gap between developed and developing economies, ensuring that Africa's vast potential in green industrialisation, youth innovation, and sustainable trade is unlocked through equitable partnerships.”

The Delphi Economic Forum, a global nexus for economic and geopolitical discourse, offers a strategic platform to amplify South Africa's foreign policy objectives, including its advocacy for peace building, continental integration, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This engagement reaffirms South Africa's leadership in advancing Pan-Africanism on the global stage, ensuring Africa's priorities from debt relief to food security remain central to international agendas.

As the G20 Presidency, South Africa continues to bridge divides, fostering dialogue that translates into tangible progress for the Global South.

