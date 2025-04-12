Nowhere To Call Home: Afghan Refugees Face Heartbreak As Pakistan Pushes Repatriation
Bakht Pari is one such refugee. She fled Afghanistan in the 1980s and built her life in Peshawar. Her parents are buried there, her memories rooted deep in its soil.“Pakistan isn't just where I live - it's where I belong,” she says. The thought of leaving behind the only place she calls home is nothing short of devastating.
Her story echoes that of countless others like Chata Gul, who started a new life in Pakistan but now feels displaced once again.“We're being uprooted after building everything from scratch. What awaits us in Afghanistan is uncertainty and fear,” he says.
Also Read: PDMA Issues Heatwave Alert Across KP Amid Rising Temperatures
The refugee influx began in 1979 during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Over the years, Afghan families integrated into Pakistani society, contributing to the economy and forming cultural and social ties. Many, like Gulmeen - a Persian-speaking Afghan - have known no other homeland.“My childhood, friendships, even my dreams are tied to Peshawar,” she says.“How can I walk away from that?”
Samandar Khan, another refugee, fears losing his livelihood and identity.“If we've lived here for generations, why are we being forced out now?” he asks.“This land belongs to God - who has the right to tell us we don't belong here?”
With mass uncertainty looming, aid groups and rights activists warn of a humanitarian crisis. For the refugees, this is not just a matter of legal status or border control - it's about human connection, identity, and dignity.
As the government tightens its stance, Afghan refugees are left with a haunting question: If home is where the heart is, why are they being made to leave theirs behind?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment