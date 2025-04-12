Russian Military Delegation Explores Defense Education Ties In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Russian military delegation headed by Colonel General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, Chief of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, paid an official visit to Azerbaijan's National Defense University (NDU), Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Colonel General Zarudnitsky, a Candidate of Historical Sciences, was welcomed by Major General Gunduz Abdulov, Rector of the National Defense University, who expressed his satisfaction at hosting the high-level delegation in Baku.

During the meeting, both sides held discussions on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in military education, emphasizing the importance of academic and strategic exchanges in strengthening defense ties.

The Russian delegation received a comprehensive briefing on the history, structure, and objectives of the NDU, showcasing Azerbaijan's efforts to modernize its military education system in line with international standards.

As part of the visit, the Russian officials also toured the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, where they were briefed on the institute's core functions, historical background, and ongoing training programs. The visit concluded with an open exchange on matters of mutual interest.

This visit underscores the continuing dialogue between Baku and Moscow in defense education, signaling potential for expanded collaboration in training, curriculum development, and joint academic initiatives.