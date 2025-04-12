Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives President Of The Republic Of Indonesia


2025-04-12 07:00:16
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will receive the President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto. The two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations. President El-Sisi and the Indonesian president will also review regional developments and means to restore stability in the Middle East.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

MENAFN12042025004934011406ID1109421482

