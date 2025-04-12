403
Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives President Of The Republic Of Indonesia
(MENAFN- APO Group)
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will receive the President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto. The two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations. President El-Sisi and the Indonesian president will also review regional developments and means to restore stability in the Middle East.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
