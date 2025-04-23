Comcast RISE Program Kicks Off With Community Leaders And Small Business Owners, Panel Discussion On Overcoming Small Business Obstacles In Today's Economic Climate

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The panel kicked off with remarks from Grand Rapids Chamber President Rick Baker, Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand, and Comcast Regional Vice President of External Affairs Craig D'Agostini, highlighting the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors and the lasting impact Comcast RISE has on small businesses and the community.

"Together with our partners in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, we're bringing $3 million in grant packages including marketing and technology makeovers to the West Michigan small business community," said Comcast Regional Vice President of External Affairs, Craig D'Agostini. "We're dedicated to building on West Michigan's entrepreneurial growth, and Comcast RISE offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by uplifting eligible business owners in our community with direct support."

According to a recent report from the Grand Rapids Chamber, 74% of Muskegon small business owners cited rising costs as a cause for limiting their operations. In Kent County, 53% of businesses also cited rising costs as a major issue.

"The feedback is clear: It's never been more important to champion small businesses, and ensure they have the support they need to thrive," said Grand Rapids Chamber President Rick Baker. "Across the board – the Chamber, local elected leadership in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, state representatives, and Comcast – our collective goal is to elevate small businesses and create an opportunity to help solve some of the challenges small business owners are facing."

Panelists included Muskegon Chamber CEO Rachel Gorman, Grand Rapids Chamber Vice President of Economic Development Jenny Waugh, and Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington and former Comcast RISE recipient and Delight in Designs CEO Jessica Crosby.

"To run a small business, you need grit, faith, and the ability to seize opportunities when they present themselves," said Delight in Designs CEO and former Comcast RISE recipient, Jessica Crosby. "With Comcast RISE, the opportunity is obvious. This is the chance for small business owners to get the technology, marketing support, and resources they need to succeed, now more than ever."

About Comcast RISE

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and surrounding areas will be one of five regions where eligible small businesses will have the opportunity receive grants through Comcast RISE.

The program will provide 100 eligible small businesses with comprehensive packages that include:



TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER – Computer equipment and Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may apply for tech makeover services.)

CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA – Professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation, and a 180-day linear media schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.)

EDUCATION RESOURCES – 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules, and resources for small business owners.

MONETARY GRANT – $5,000 monetary grant. COACHING SESSIONS – Business assessment and coaching that provides business owners with recommendations on how to help grow their businesses.

Beginning on May 1, and through May 31, small businesses in Grand Rapids and Muskegon can apply for a grant package at . Winners will be announced in August.

Grand Rapids and Muskegon are home to a number of former Comcast RISE winners, including Servicios De Esperanza (Muskegon), A Solution B (Wyoming), and Delight in Designs (Grand Rapids).

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP , the company's comprehensive initiative to create digital opportunity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information on eligibility requirements and details on how to apply are available at .

