Sharjah: Al Nahda Building Fire Caused By Electrical Fault, Transformer Overload

Sharjah Civil Defence Authority on Wednesday revealed the reason of the fire that broke out in Sharjah, last Sunday. The deadly fire, which erupted on one of the top floors of the 52-storey residential building in Al Nahda, left five dead and 19 injured.

The authority has said that an electrical fault causing an overload on the transformer along with high temperatures in electrical connections caused the blaze.

Brig-Gen Sami Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the initial investigation revealed that temperatures of the metallic and electrical circuits in the transformer had risen due to an overload, causing the fire.

He confirmed that a specialised investigation committee is being formed to review all building licenses and approvals, taking legal action against any violators if negligence is proven. "The investigation is still ongoing, and all legal measures will be taken against the tower's management if they are proven to have violated the laws."

Al Naqbi also noted that the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to remove non-fire-resistant aluminium cladding have "helped limit the spread of the residential tower fire".

Preventive advice

The top official also offered advice to prevent such incidents. He emphasised on the importance of periodically reviewing electrical wiring, avoiding overloading circuits, and using building materials that comply with safety standards.

He also recommended training residents on emergency evacuation plans and urged residents not to exceed the building's occupancy limits.

In case of a fire, especially in tall buildings, Al Naqbi stressed the necessity of following correct evacuation procedures, such as using stairs instead of elevators, which are the safest means of escape.

"This incident highlights the importance of adhering to safety instructions," Al Naqbi noted. Sharjah has conducted an intensive inspection campaign of buildings over the past year to ensure compliance with safety standards, resulting in fines for several violators and mandates for necessary modifications.