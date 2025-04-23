UAE Minister Warns Against Over-Regulating AI, Cites Example From History

The UAE's minister of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Wednesday cautioned against over-regulating the technology and stressed that the Emirates aims be a hub for AI acceleration and innovation rather than a hub for regulation.

“The role of governments is to try to put regulations in place so as to ensure that people are safeguarded and also ensure we're able to achieve the promise of artificial intelligence... I am, by virtue of my post, a person that is pro-regulation in ways that are necessary. But we need to be careful not to over-regulate (AI) as we move forward,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications and Director General of the UAE Prime Minister's Office, said.

In his speech, Al Olama reminded people of the lessons the world had learned from over-regulation of the UK automotive industry in the 1800s.

“The very first regulation of cars was the Locomotives on the Roads Act of the UK in the mid-1800s. That regulation was seen as forward-looking at the time. It ensured that people using the roads were using them safely. The regulation called for every car on the road to have three drivers and a man to walk in front of the car with a red flag waving it to ensure every single person could see the car in action. Now, when those regulations were put forward, people thought it was the right way to regulate locomotives.

“However, in hindsight, we understand that it wasn't necessary and it didn't make sense. Why do you need three drivers? And if the car can only go as fast as the person walking in front of it, do we actually need cars?,” said the UAE's minister of AI.

While delivering the opening note at the Dubai AI Festival, the minister further said the conversations around regulations these days are“trying to overregulate to ensure that artificial intelligence doesn't harm us".

Al Olama also recounted what Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, had shared earlier and which resonates in the AI era as well.

“Every morning in Africa, there's a lion that wakes up knowing that if he doesn't run faster than the slowest gazelle, he's going to be hungry and possibly die of hunger. And every single morning, there's a gazelle in Africa that wakes up knowing that if it doesn't run faster than the fastest lion, it's going to be eaten. In the era of AI, it doesn't matter if you are the lion or gazelle. When the sun comes up, you better start running to innovate. Because if you don't, you will be eaten,” said the AI minister as he quoted the Dubai Ruler.