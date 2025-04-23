Ukraine Reaffirms In London Its Readiness To Negotiate But Not To Surrender Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said that the principled position at the meeting in London is that Ukraine is ready to negotiate but not to surrender.

Svyrydenko wrote about this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“As Ukraine's delegation meets with partners in London today, we reaffirm a principled position: Ukraine is ready to negotiate-but not to surrender. There will be no agreement that hands Russia the stronger foundations it needs to regroup and return with greater violence,” she stressed.

She added that a full ceasefire-on land, in the air, and at sea-is the necessary first step.“If Russia opts for a limited pause, Ukraine will respond in kind,” Svyrydenko noted.

Ukraine insists on immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire -

“Our people will not accept a frozen conflict disguised as peace. We will never recognize the occupation of Crimea. And if NATO membership is not granted, Ukraine will require binding security guarantees-ones strong enough to deter future aggression, and clear enough to ensure lasting peace,” she summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, along with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, arrived in London on Wednesday to participate in talks involving representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

The talks aim to discuss ways to establish a full and unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward a comprehensive settlement and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

Sybiha and Umerov commenced the meeting with their British counterparts, David Lammy and John Healey.