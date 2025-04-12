Dubai's Off-Plan Property Market Maintains Momentum Despite Monthly Dip

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Off-plan property sales in Dubai surged 19.3% year-on-year in March 2025, underscoring sustained investor confidence in the emirate's real estate sector, even as monthly figures registered a 7.4% decline compared to February. According to data from real estate consultancy ValuStrat, off-plan transactions accounted for nearly 70% of all residential deals during the month, reaffirming their dominant position in the market.

Jumeirah Village Circle led off-plan activity, followed by Business Bay, Damac Island City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Maritime City. Notably, Dubai Production City and Uptown Motor City each recorded their highest-ever monthly volumes of off-plan sales, highlighting the growing appeal of emerging residential hubs.

While off-plan sales experienced a month-on-month dip, the broader market context remains robust. In February, off-plan registrations had increased by 22.2% compared to January, representing over 70% of total home sales. This upward trajectory aligns with the broader trend of rising demand for new developments, driven by attractive payment plans and anticipated capital appreciation.

The secondary market, meanwhile, showed mixed signals. Ready home transactions declined by 2.4% month-on-month in March but edged up 1.1% year-on-year. This suggests a stabilising trend in the resale segment, as buyers weigh options between immediate occupancy and investment in upcoming projects.

Dubai's real estate market has been buoyed by a combination of factors, including population growth, limited new supply, and investor-friendly policies. In 2024, the city added over 170,000 new residents, the highest annual increase since 2018, while only 58% of the projected residential supply was delivered, equating to about 27,000 completed homes. This supply-demand imbalance has contributed to significant price increases across various property segments.

The ValuStrat Price Index reported a 27.5% annual rise in residential capital values by December 2024, with villas appreciating by 31.6% and apartments by 23.6%. Such growth has reinforced investor interest in off-plan properties, perceived as offering better value and higher potential returns.

