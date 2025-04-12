J&K: AUV Crash, Injured DSC Trooper Succumbs

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 12 (IANS) A trooper of the Defence Security Corps (DSC), critically injured when an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the army on surveillance mission crashed at an airfield in Jammu, succumbed to injuries at a military hospital.

Officials said Naik Surender, a resident of Kathua district, was on duty at a tower at the technical airport on Thursday and suffered critical burn injuries after the UAV hit the tower while landing inside the technical airport at Satwari and burst into flames before scattering into multiple pieces on the ground.

The technical airport is part of the Jammu airport, designated for operations of the Indian Air Force's chopper unit.

The officials said that the soldier was admitted to the military hospital in Satwari, but lost the battle for life on Friday, adding his body is being shifted to his native place for the last rites.

The police have started investigations under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), officials said.

Earlier, a JCO of the army identified as Subedar Kuldeep Chand of 9 Punjab regiment was killed when the army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri-Battal area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

Army's White Knight Corps said on X:“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 Punjab. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a counter-infiltration operation along the line of control in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani on the night of 11 April 2025.”

“His team's valour and Kuldeep's ultimate sacrifice foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the army added.

In another counter terrorist operation going on for the last three days in the Kishtwar district of the Jammu division, three terrorists were killed, including the commander of the Jaish–e–Muhammad (JeM) outfit, Saifullah.