MP: Man Set Himself On Fire In Bhopal, Admitted To Hospital With Over 40 Pc Burn Injuries

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 12 (IANS) A man set himself on fire in front of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's capital city of Bhopal on Saturday. However, a quick action from a couple of police personnel saved the man but resulted in serious burn injuries.

The horrific incident occurred near Gautam Nagar police station in the city.

A disturbing video of this incident shows the man's upper part of his body fully covered in the blaze, lying on the roadside, while two cops are trying to douse the fire.

The man, aged between 30 to 35, identified as Suraj, was admitted to the district hospital with around 40 per cent burn injuries, and gasping for life.

An official said that his condition is said to be critical.

Suraj poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire in front of his wife Rani, who came to the police station to file a case of domestic violence against him.

He set himself on fire in fear of a domestic violence case against him. For the people present nearby at the police station, the incident came as a shock.

An official said that the domestic violence is suspected to be the primary cause for his extreme step, adding that further action would be taken accordingly.

Coincidentally, this incident occurred a day after a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) organised a press conference regarding growing cases of fake domestic violence cases against men.

Several men, who are facing charges of domestic cases against them, were present on the occasion in Bhopal on Friday.

Many of them were from the working class from various fields, including medical, engineering, and people working in banks. They all claimed that they were made victims of fake charges of domestic violence by their wives and other family members.

Chandana Arora, an advocate and head of the NGO, said that his organisation is working for men, who are victims of fake domestic cases and 'marital terrorism' to express this growing concern in the society.