Infini Revives Infini Earn With New Security Architecture And Global Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlocking New Opportunities in Crypto Payments and Earnings with Enhanced Protection and Flexibility

HONG KONG, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infini , the innovative crypto payment and earning platform, is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated feature, Infini Earn . Designed to seamlessly merge crypto payments with asset growth, Infini Earn empowers users to earn automatic daily interest on stablecoin deposits while enjoying convenient, global payments-reinforcing Infini's mission of making crypto yields accessible and secure for everyone.

Innovation Meets Trust and Security

In response to recent security challenges in the crypto space, Infini has significantly upgraded its Earn feature's security framework, partnering with Cobo to establish an even more robust defense layer.

Key improvements to the Infini Earn architecture include:



Transition from a legacy contract-based asset management system to a mature, multi-signature control model



Deployment of a layered wallet infrastructure separating cold and hot wallets to diversify fund allocation and reduce centralization risk

Integration of Cobo's Safe{Wallet} Co-Signer , enabling independent transaction parsing and off-chain verification



The strength of Cobo's Co-Signer lies in combining Infini's autonomous fund control with external validation. This hybrid structure enhances asset protection with multiple layers of security, marking a new chapter where safety and transparency go hand in hand.

In addition, Infini is actively establishing long-term collaborations with several leading blockchain security teams. Through a combination of autonomous control, external collaboration, layered protection, and community-driven incentives, Infini is building a high-availability, high-resilience, multi-layered security system designed to meet the evolving needs of next-generation finance.

Christian , Founder of Infini, commented:

“At Infini, user asset safety is paramount. After recent events, we responded decisively, strengthening our security framework to safeguard our community. Infini Earn returns stronger and safer than ever.”

Christine , Co-founder of Infini, added:

“The return of Infini Earn marks not only the expansion of our innovative financial services but also our unwavering commitment to security and user trust. Our collaboration with Cobo and SlowMist underscore our dedication to providing users with peace of mind.”

Transparent and Sustainable Earnings

Infini Earn offers users a clearly defined, transparent mechanism for yield generation. Users deposit stablecoins into rigorously vetted, compliant decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, enabling asset growth through stable, well-managed strategies. Infini applies stringent risk management practices, including real-time monitoring and robust risk isolation protocols, to ensure safe and consistent earnings of up to 10% APY.

Customized Flexibility & Global Reach

Infini Earn provides flexible, user-centric options to enhance financial freedom:



Multiple Card Choices – Select from tailored Visa and Mastercard options matching diverse spending habits

Simple, Fast Onboarding – Register within 2 minutes through a user-friendly interface

Multi-Chain Support – Deposit, transfer, and pay seamlessly with stablecoins across Ethereum, Arbitrum, BSC, Solana, and Tron Cross-Platform Convenience – Easily manage earnings and payments across desktop and mobile devices



Rapid Community Growth and Recognition

The Infini platform has rapidly grown, surpassing 50,000 users . These milestones underscore the community's strong support, trust, and engagement.

Commitment to User Safety & Transparency

Infini remains committed to proactive security, transparency, and responsive user engagement, continually striving to create the most secure environment possible for asset growth and payments. With Infini Earn's return, users can enjoy confidence and peace of mind knowing that Infini's top priority remains the safety and prosperity of its global community.

About Infini

Infini is a next-generation crypto payment and earning platform enabling secure, convenient global transactions with stablecoins. Integrated seamlessly with Visa and Mastercard networks, Infini facilitates effortless crypto payments and daily asset earnings worldwide, supporting millions of merchants both online and offline.

Learn more at Infini.money

Media Contact:

Email: ...y

Contact Name: Alice Li

