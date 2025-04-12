His Glory A Golden Chapter Of History: CM Yogi Salutes Rana Sanga On Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to medieval Rajput ruler Rana Sanga on his birth anniversary, amid a political row sparked by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's controversial remarks in the Rajya Sabha.

"On the birth anniversary of the mighty Rana Sanga Ji, who was dedicated to the protection of religion, many salutes to him! His story of glory, a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice, is a golden chapter in history. His bravery will continue to irrigate the land of India with self-respect for centuries," CM Yogi posted on X on Saturday.

The tribute comes in the backdrop of a controversy that erupted after Suman called Rana Sanga a "traitor" during a parliamentary debate. The remarks triggered widespread outrage, especially in Agra, where a large crowd gathered outside Suman's residence. Members of the Karni Sena attempted to enter the MP's house but were stopped by the police. A scuffle ensued, leading to injuries to a few people.

In his speech in Parliament, Ramji Lal Suman had stated that Rana Sanga had invited Mughal emperor Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

"BJP leaders often say that Muslims have Babur's DNA. But the Muslims of India do not consider Babur as their ideal -- they revere Prophet Mohammad," he said, questioning, "Who brought Babur to India? It was Rana Sanga."

The BJP demanded an apology from Suman, but the MP has stood by his statement.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, sought to calm tensions, saying,“The pages of history that carry controversy should not be reopened.”

Amid the controversy, the Karni Sena is holding a large event in Agra on Saturday to mark Rana Sanga's birth anniversary. The rally, titled Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan, is expected to draw people from several states and will be attended by a number of prominent personalities.

Police have imposed tight security measures to maintain peace and order in the district.