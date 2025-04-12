Market Inspections Conducted To Check Quality Of Food Items

During the inspection, some street vendors in Hazratbal market were found violating provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. These violations included Temperature Control; High-risk food was exposed to temperature danger zones. Environmental Protection: High-risk food was not protected from environmental hazards.

At Hazratbal market about 7 FBOs were found operating in insanitary/ unhygienic conditions and improper handling of High Risk foods. Accordingly challan was submitted before Adjudicating Officer (ADC) Srinagar for violating various provisions of the Food Safety Act.

The Srinagar Food Safety Team led by Assistant Commissioner, Yameen ul Nabi has been working to strengthen its intelligence network to gather information about unhygienic or misbranded food items. This initiative aims to enhance food safety enforcement in District Srinagar.

Those Food Business Operators especially dealing with High Risk food are directed to maintain high standards of sanitary and Hygiene conditions of their establishments failing which strict action under FSS Act will be initiated against defaulters.

The Food Safety Team actively made food business operators aware of food safety laws. They were cautioned that strict action will be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the viral video that surfaced on social media yesterday, the Food Safety team inspected a meat shop in Hazratbal.

The shop was found to be non-operational for over 10 years, as confirmed by locals and the shopkeeper. However, the owner was discovered to be running a street vending business selling chicken, potentially storing equipment like wooden logs and knives within the shop premises.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now