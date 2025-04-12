'Sharper Probes, Better Prosecution To Boost Convictions In NDPS Cases'

The meeting highlighted key achievements, ongoing challenges and future strategies to curb the menace of narcotics in the region.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary gave a set of comprehensive directions aimed at tightening the enforcement and judicial mechanisms under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. He underscored the urgent need to adopt a multi-pronged strategy combining strict law enforcement, judicial efficiency and community awareness to successfully deal with this menace.

In a significant decision, the Chief Secretary asked for the constitution of District Monitoring Committees in each district of the UT. These committees, to be headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners, with SSPs and Public Prosecutors as members, will be responsible for regularly monitoring the status of NDPS cases. They will specifically focus on long-pending cases and facilitate their speedy trial and disposal, he added. He also directed that a police station-wise review of all NDPS cases be carried out regularly to strengthen the quality of prosecution and enhance conviction rates.

The Chief Secretary also took stock of various FIRs registered years ago in different police stations that remain pending for final disposal. He asked the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to personally monitor the progress on such cases and ensure investigations are concluded without any further delay.

The Chief Secretary raised concerns over underutilization of court time in handling NDPS cases, often due to gaps in the investigation process. He emphasized the need to identify these lacunae and hold officials accountable, particularly in instances where defective charge sheets (challans) delay or derail the judicial process. He asked the Police Department to closely examine whether procedural delays or poor-quality investigations were causing bail or acquittals, especially in serious cases involving commercial quantities of narcotics.

Recognizing the evolving nature of drug trafficking networks, Dulloo called for strengthening the intelligence-gathering mechanism to identify and apprehend key players involved in the drug trade. He advised the Police Department to utilize its intelligence network effectively to detect patterns, identify repeat offenders, and track supply chains.

In cases involving habitual or organized drug traffickers, he suggested invoking the provisions related to organized crime or Sec 346 of BNSS to effectively dismantle syndicates and create a strong deterrent in the society against drug trade.

The Chief Secretary expressed concern over the vulnerability of border districts to cross-border drug smuggling, particularly from neighbouring regions. He directed the concerned authorities to maintain heightened vigil in these areas and increase surveillance activities with several other measures to detect the involvement of locals in this illicit trade.

Dulloo also instructed that unauthorized drug de-addiction centres be identified and penalized heavily for violating norms. Additionally, he emphasized strict monitoring of chemist shops to ensure that no contraband substances are sold without valid prescription or authorization.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now