Orbitechno Software Unveils Innovative Solutions To Transform The Digital Landscape
With a mission to simplify business processes and accelerate growth through technology, Orbitechno Software's new services are tailored to meet the evolving needs of small to mid-sized enterprises, startups, and established organizations.
"Our goal is to build tools that help businesses operate more efficiently and stand out in the digital marketplace," said Mukund Malpani, CEO of Orbitechno Software. "With our intuitive billing software and visually compelling, functional websites, we're giving companies the competitive edge they need in today's fast-paced world."
New Offerings:
1. Billing Software
Orbitechno's billing solution is built to simplify invoicing, payment tracking, and financial reporting.
Key features include:
Easy invoice generation and GST-compliant templates
Real-time payment tracking and reporting
Customer management and secure data storage
Cloud-based access with multi-device support
2. Website Design Services
The web design team at Orbitechno creates stunning, responsive websites that are not only beautiful but optimized for user experience and SEO.
What sets them apart:
Custom, mobile-friendly designs
Fast-loading and fully optimized websites
CMS integration (like WordPress, Shopify, etc.)
E-commerce, portfolio, and business website packages
These services are now available to businesses across industries, helping them digitize their workflow and establish a modern, professional brand presence online.
About Orbitechno Software
Founded in 2016, Orbitechno Software is a dynamic software development firm committed to delivering smart, scalable, and customer-focused technology solutions. With expertise in custom software, billing systems, website design, and digital transformation, Orbitechno empowers businesses to succeed in a competitive digital landscape.
