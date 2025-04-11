Wolf River Electric Completes Solar Panel Installation For New Ulm EDA Public Housing Project

Wolf River Electric Logo

Chad Chambers, Project Manager Wolf River Electric, New Ulm Lead

ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wolf River Electric, a Minnesota-based solar contractor , announces the completion of a solar panel installation project for the New Ulm Economic Development Authority (EDA), providing renewable energy to two public housing facilities. As the primary contractor and installer, Wolf River Electric equipped the Broadway Haus and 10 rental housing units with new solar panel systems, a project undertaken with support from federal grant funding and aimed at reducing electricity costs for public housing residents.

Project Overview

The project involved the installation of 260 solar panels across the EDA-owned housing sites, with 124 on the roof of Broadway Haus and 136 on 10 rental houses. The solar arrays were fully commissioned in late 2024 following final testing at Broadway Haus. According to EDA officials, all public housing units in New Ulm now have active solar power systems as a result of this initiative. Wolf River Electric's team managed the system design, equipment procurement, and installation work over the course of 2024, completing the project on schedule by December.

Key details of the installation include:

.Estimated Energy Offset: The solar panels are expected to offset roughly 30–40% of the electricity needs of the Broadway Haus and rental facilities. In terms of long-term impact, Wolf River Electric estimates the new solar systems will save the EDA about $550,000 in electricity costs over 30 years – a reduction in energy expenses on the order of one-third for these buildings.

.Scope and Scale: A total of 260 photovoltaic panels (over 100 kW capacity) were installed between various sites, significantly boosting on-site renewable energy generation. Any surplus power produced feeds back into each building's electric meter, effectively“causing it to move backward” and crediting the facility when solar production exceeds usage.

.Project Cost and Funding: The approximate $150,000 project was financed through a 2022 Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grant, a federal community development grant that the New Ulm EDA secured for housing improvements. This grant funding enabled the solar upgrade with minimal impact on local budgets, and the project remained within budget from start to finish.

Successful Execution and Impact

Work on the solar installations began in early 2024 after a competitive bidding and approval process by the EDA. Wolf River Electric was officially awarded the contract to install the public housing solar systems and carried out the project as the lead contractor. Despite initial delays due to bidding procedural requirements, the project proceeded efficiently once underway and met its targeted completion timeframe. By December 2024, final inspections and tests were conducted at Broadway Haus, bringing the solar arrays fully online.“We will wait and see going forward how much energy they generate...That is exciting,” EDA Housing Coordinator Heather Bregel remarked during the EDA board meeting upon project completion, highlighting the anticipation of lower utility costs and renewable energy usage.

Residents and administrators are already observing the benefits. At Broadway Haus, for example, tenants who previously paid their own electric bills are seeing the solar units offset a significant portion of their consumption, reducing the amount of power drawn from the grid. The EDA has adjusted its utility allowances for 2025 in response to the new solar generation, expecting lower electricity expenses for the Broadway Haus apartments. These properties are now partially powered by the sun, which not only cuts ongoing costs but also advances the city's sustainability goals. The successful execution of this project demonstrates how a partnership between a local agency and a local solar contractor can leverage grant resources to improve public infrastructure in a cost-effective manner.

“This project exemplifies how solar energy can benefit community housing,” said Chad Chambers, Project Manager at Wolf River Electric, New Ulm installation Lead.“By partnering with the New Ulm EDA, we've been able to significantly reduce electricity costs for these public housing facilities and make them more sustainable. We are proud to have been the trusted installer for this initiative, helping bring clean energy to local residents in a practical way.”

Project Background

The New Ulm EDA's plan to add solar panels to public housing was initiated in 2023 as part of a broader effort to improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs. Wolf River Electric joined the effort after submitting the winning bid in a public solicitation, with the EDA approving the contract in late 2023. Initial projections indicated the solar installations would be a worthwhile investment, given rising energy prices and the expected long-term savings for the housing units. The project's funding came from the Small Cities Development Program grant awarded in 2022, which is administered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to support housing and infrastructure upgrades in communities. With the grant in place, the EDA moved forward confidently, knowing that the majority of the project cost was covered by external funding. Installation work was conducted throughout 2024 with careful planning to minimize disruption to residents. Regular updates were provided at EDA meetings, and the project stayed on track through its development and construction phases. By the end of 2024, the solar panel systems at both sites were live and integrated into New Ulm's municipal grid, marking the project's official completion.

About Wolf River Electric

Wolf River Electric is a full-service electrical and solar installation company headquartered in Isanti, Minnesota. Established in 2014, the company has grown into one of the Midwest's leading providers of residential and commercial solar solutions. Wolf River Electric specializes in the design and installation of high-quality solar power systems and has completed renewable energy projects across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. With a steadfast commitment to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Wolf River Electric works to help communities, businesses, and homeowners reduce energy costs and transition to clean energy. For more information, visit wolfriverelectric or call Wolf River Electric at 763.229.66

