University Of Houston Law Center To Host Conference On The Future Of The Electricity Grid

HOUSTON, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for electricity is expected to soar in the coming decades, driven in part by the growing role of data centers and artificial intelligence. This increased demand raises questions about how to balance technological innovation with smart policy development and investment strategies. The 2025 North American Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Conference at the University of Houston Law Center will bring together experts to address this evolving political and environmental landscape. The half-day conference begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 17.

"Rewiring the Future: How Technology, Policy and Investment are Empowering the New Electricity Era" will feature a fireside chat with Jeffrey Dennis, former director of grid transmission for the U.S. Department of Energy, and keynote speaker Richard L. Scheel, senior vice president, chief financial officer and chief risk officer for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid covering 90% of Texas.

Two panel discussions will offer a deeper dive into the topic.



The Business of Energy, moderated by Ryan Purpura of Blank Rome, with panelists Gaurav Sen of Aurora Research, Will Glover of Gowling WLG, and Jeffrey Slotterback of PhiCap Advisors. A discussion with corporate general counsel and senior business executives, moderated by UH Law Dean Leonard Baynes. Panelists include Stephen Cox of Bristol Bay Industrial, Deonne Cunningham Nauls of Skylar Capital Management, Cody Johnson of SCS Technologies, Linda Primrose of Mitsui & Co. (USA) Inc., and Gregory Brown of Evolution Well Services.

Conference attendees are eligible for four hours of Texas legal continuing education credit. The event is sponsored by UH, UHLC's Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Center and Blank Rome LLP.

What: "Rewiring the Future: How Technology, Policy and Investment are Empowering the New Electricity Era," 9th Annual Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Conference

Who: Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Center at the University of Houston Law Center

Where: Foundation Room, UH Law Center, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd. Conference is in person, with a recording to be posted afterward

When: 1-5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 17. Reception to follow.

For more information, visit: 9th Annual North American Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Conference - The Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Center - University of Houston Law Center

Media contacts:

Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected] ; Rashda Khan Director of Communications, 713-743-2184 [email protected]

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UH Law's Health Law and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10, along with seven other programs ranked in the top 50. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED