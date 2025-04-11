Lazer Logistics Rises To No. 75 On Transport Topics' Top 100 Logistics Companies List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lazer Logistics again earned a spot on Transport Topics' Top 100 Logistics Companies in North America, moving up two positions to No. 75.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- April 11, 2025 – Lazer Logistics has once again earned a spot on Transport Topics' annual Top 100 Logistics Companies in North America, moving up two positions to claim the No. 75 ranking. The list recognizes the continent's leading logistics providers based on full-year gross revenue, including top freight brokers, forwarders, warehouse operators, and dedicated contract carriers.“In addition to enduring a stubbornly slow freight market recovery, the largest third-party logistics providers in North America are now navigating supply chain uncertainty stemming from tariffs and rapidly shifting trade policies,” said Seth Clevenger, managing editor of features and multimedia at Transport Topics.“Despite these challenges, the industry's top 3PLs have been boosting freight efficiency and building more resilient supply chains in a changing world.”Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics, commented on the achievement:“We're proud to once again be recognized on this prestigious list. While moving up in the rankings is an achievement, we're even more proud to have delivered consistent year-over-year revenue growth in a supply chain market facing recessionary pressures.This progress is a direct reflection of our team's dedication to operational excellence and continuous innovation. In today's volatile environment, we remain steadfast in our commitment to partnering with customers-delivering smarter, more resilient solutions that help them thrive amid uncertainty.”For more information about Lazer Logistics and how our services help companies successfully increase efficiency and throughput during a down market, please contact Norman Miglietta at ....Lazer LogisticsFounded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America's leading provider of outsourced supply chain yard logistics. Their solutions encompass spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS, and more technology solutions. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer Logistics operates North America's largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters and is committed to assisting customers in achieving their corporate sustainability goals and supporting the communities they serve. They simplify the complex process of electrifying yard operations through a comprehensive end-to-end, customizable solution that includes acquiring, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, as well as managing grant programs where applicable.Lazer operates in over 700 locations with more than 5,800 employees and 10,000 fleet assets. The company delivers over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse group of blue-chip customers, including 54 of the Fortune 500, across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. More info: .Transport TopicsSince 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">.

Norman Miglietta

Lazer Logistics

+1 470-249-1279

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.