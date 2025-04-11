Money Laundering And Paedophile Crime Increase In Switzerland
-
Deutsch
de
Fälle von Bedrohungen, Geldwäscherei und Pädokriminalität nehmen zu
Original
Read more: Fälle von Bedrohungen, Geldwäscherei und Pädokriminalität nehmen z
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The number of reports received by the Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) has been rising massively for years. Compared to the previous year, the authority recorded a 27.5% increase in suspicious activity reports in connection with money laundering and terrorist financing.
The number of threat reports also rose slightly last year after initially decreasing when the Covid measures were lifted. In 2024, Fedpol received and examined 689 reports. The content of these threats was alarming and the tone particularly aggressive, according to Fedpol's annual report published on Thursday.
+ Digital crime rose by over a third in Switzerland in 2024
The authority also recorded more reports of suspected paedophile crime with a link to Switzerland.
Translated from German by DeepL/tsHow we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.Popular Stories More Swiss Abroad Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital city Read more: Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital cit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment