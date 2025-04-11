US Tariffs On Chinese Imports Create Opportunity For Indian Exporters: GTRI

MENAFN - KNN India)The United States' decision to impose steep tariffs-now reaching up to 145 per cent-on Chinese imports could present a valuable opportunity for Indian exporters, particularly in sectors like textiles, leather, engineering, and electronics.

But this advantage may be fleeting unless India moves swiftly to strengthen its export framework, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The think tank has urged the Indian government to take proactive steps such as reintroducing the interest equalisation scheme to make working capital loans more affordable for small businesses, and to speed up customs processes to ensure faster delivery of goods.

Ajay Srivastava, GTRI's founder, highlighted that a new executive order from the US includes a 90-day suspension of certain country-specific tariffs.

This provides Indian exporters with a short-lived but significant opportunity to enhance their presence in the American market. While Chinese products now face sharply increased tariffs of up to 145 per cent, Indian goods will only be subject to a 10 per cent additional duty-considerably less than what was originally proposed in early April.

"This temporary relief could help Indian products become more competitive in the US market, especially in sectors where India competes directly with China, such as textiles, leather goods, engineering items, and electronics," he said.

He advised Indian exporters to closely examine the updated US executive order and customs rules to determine which products are affected, which may be exempt, and the applicable timelines.

