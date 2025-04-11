Great American Media Presents The Last Supper, A Streaming Exclusive Only On Great American Pure Flix, April 13

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following a successful theatrical run, The Last Supper was ranked among the Top 10 films at the domestic box office for two consecutive weeks. The film features an exceptional cast, including(Invisible Boys) as Jesus,(Game of Thrones) as Caiaphas, and(Prison Break) as Judas.

"The Last Supper offers a remarkably authentic telling of the final days of Jesus," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "It's a beautiful, immersive film that invites viewers to reflect on the meaning of Easter in a deeply personal way," Abbott concluded.

Directed by Mauro Borrelli , from an original screenplay by Borrelli and John Collins , The Last Supper is produced by Michael Scott , Shawn Boskie , Kenneth Halsbrand , Ivan Cohen , and Manu Gargi , with executive producers Chris Tomlin , the multi-platinum Christian recording artist, Tony Duhon , and Mike Ilitch, Jr .

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

ABOUT PINNACLE PEAK PICTURES:

Pinnacle Peak Pictures is a leading faith and family-friendly film production, and distribution studio created in 2005 by Michael Scott and David A. R. White. The studio is responsible for breakout theatrical films including God's Not Dead, The Case for Christ, Do You Believe?, and God's Not Dead: In God We Trust. The mission of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is to establish themselves as a full-service production and distribution company focusing on theatrical film and international TV & video distribution in the family and inspirational marketplace. It is their goal to tell stories that are not only entertaining and compelling, but to do so in a way that the whole family can enjoy. For more information, visit

ABOUT CHRIS TOMLIN:

Chris Tomlin's music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. With 21 number one radio singles, 30 top ten hits, and over 7 billion career global streams, his impact on Christian music is unparalleled. He has sold over 12 million albums, won a GRAMMY, three Billboard Music Awards, and 30 Dove Awards-including his most recent Song of the Year win for "Holy Forever." Tomlin is a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. In 2016, he joined an elite group of artists to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for surpassing 1 billion digital radio streams, and he made history as the first Christian artist to reach 1 billion streams on Pandora, earning the platform's BILLIONAIRE award.

