Zelensky brands Putin aide ‘separatist born in Ukraine’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has lashed out at Kirill Dmitriev, a top adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, labeling him a "separatist born in Ukraine." Dmitriev, who was born in Kiev in 1975 and now serves as Russia’s presidential adviser on international economic cooperation, is actively involved in normalization talks with the United States, exploring joint economic opportunities.
Zelensky's comment, referring to Dmitriev as a "separ" — a derogatory Ukrainian term for separatists — was made on Wednesday in reference to the official’s involvement in negotiations. The term has been widely used in Ukraine since the 2014 political upheaval to describe individuals perceived as disloyal to the Ukrainian state.
Dmitriev has a strong academic and professional background, having studied in the US through a student exchange program and later earning an MBA from Harvard. He previously worked with major firms such as Goldman Sachs and McKinsey before taking over as head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in 2011.
Zelensky also accused Dmitriev of using his Middle Eastern business ties to help Russians regain access to assets frozen by Western governments. Dmitriev recently visited Washington for high-level meetings, with the US temporarily lifting sanctions against him to facilitate the trip.
Ukrainian MP Artyom Dmitruk criticized Zelensky's remarks, calling them politically motivated and evidence of the president’s deep animosity. He defended Dmitriev as a respected economist and negotiator who is working to reduce tensions, in contrast to Zelensky, whom he accused of fostering division and leading Ukraine toward disaster. Dmitruk fled Ukraine last year, claiming the government had plotted to assassinate him.
This is not the first time senior Ukrainian officials have made controversial statements. In 2022, then-ambassador Andrey Melnik referred to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as “an offended liverwurst.” Zelensky recently appointed Melnik to head Ukraine’s UN delegation. Zelensky himself has drawn criticism in the past, including for describing sanctioned Ukrainian citizens as “species,” following actions against opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, whom he accused of being aligned with Moscow.
