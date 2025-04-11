8 Surrogate Mothers Available NOW In The USA & Canada: No Wait List Immediate Match Opportunities At Surrogacy4all
Dr. Kulsoom Baloch, MBBS, MPH. Coordinator, Egg Donor Program. Surrogacy4all
Surrogate Mother in USA Carrying baby for Indian Couple
Medical Staff
Baby Born through Surrogacy Surrogacy4all
Carol: Surrogate Mother, "I love being Pregnant and helping intended parents"
If you're searching for a surrogate mother now-without waitlists or delays-Surrogacy4All offers immediate matching opportunities with women who ready now!We believe everyone deserves a chance to build a family, with safe, affordable, and compassionate care, without having to wait one year to find a suitable surrogate” - – Dr. Prasansa Giri, Surrogacy Coordinator
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 8 Surrogate Mothers Available NOW in the USA & Canada: No Wait List – Immediate Match Opportunities at Surrogacy4All
Surrogacy4All, one of the few fully licensed surrogacy agencies in the United States and Canada, is proud to announce the immediate availability of 8 healthy, prescreened surrogate mothers located across North America. This urgent update follows the recent ASRM (American Society for Reproductive Medicine) meeting, where interest in accessible, affordable surrogacy options reached new heights.
If you're searching for a surrogate mother now-without waitlists or delays-Surrogacy4All offers immediate matching opportunities with women who are emotionally and physically prepared for the surrogacy journey.
________________________________________
Meet Our Available Surrogates: Available Now in the USA and Canada
Immediate surrogate match USA and Canada
These surrogates have passed medical and psychological screenings and are ready to begin your journey to parenthood:
AgeHeightHairEyesProfession
385'4"BlackBrown Clinic Coordinator
315'1"BlackBlackClient Service Coordinator
375'5"BlackBlackMedical Assistant
275'4"BlackBlackManager
335'1"BrownBlackMedical Office Assistant
305'5"BlackBlackChaperone
275'8"BlackBlackMedical Assistant
325'3"BrownBrownNurse
________________________________________
Key Qualities of Our Surrogate Mothers
Each surrogate has been selected for her commitment, compassion, and medical suitability. All surrogates:
.Are in excellent health with supportive family environments
.Have emotional readiness and are committed to the surrogacy journey
.Undergo rigorous medical, psychological, and background screenings
.Are managed by a physician-led team ensuring personalized medical oversight
.Receive continuous care and monitoring by our surrogacy coordination team
________________________________________
Global Surrogacy Options: Affordable Programs Around the World
Surrogacy4All also offers low-cost surrogacy programs internationally for intended parents looking for more affordable options outside the USA.
Surrogacy agency USA
CountryTotal Cost (Including Birth)
Ghana$49,000
Canada$80,000
USA$120,000
These programs are structured to provide high-quality care at a fraction of the typical U.S. costs-without compromising safety, screening, or professionalism.
________________________________________
Why Choose Surrogacy4All? A Trusted, Licensed, Physician-Owned Agency
.Established in 2008, Surrogacy4All has completed hundreds of successful surrogacies globally
.One of only 30 surrogacy agencies in the USA fully licensed in both the United States and Canada
.FDA and Health Canada Registered
.Physician-owned and operated, offering unmatched personal attention and medical expertise
.Specializing in helping intended parents from all over the world build their families safely and compassionately
Surrogate mothers available now!
“We are here to support every intended parent-regardless of their budget or background. Whether you need a U.S.-based surrogate immediately or prefer a more affordable overseas program, our goal is the same: to help you bring home a healthy baby,” says Dr. Prasansa Giri, Surrogacy Coordinator at Surrogacy4All.
________________________________________
How to Learn More & Request Surrogate Profiles
Profiles and additional information about our currently available surrogates can be viewed at:
🔗
For a personalized consultation, reach out to our team directly:
📧 ...
📞 Dr. Giri: 1-212-661-7177
📞 Dee Gulati: 1-212-661-7673
________________________________________
About Surrogacy4All
Surrogacy4All, operated by D. Gulati & Associates, Inc., is a premier surrogacy agency offering comprehensive surrogacy and egg donor services in the United States, Canada, Ghana, and internationally. Known for its personalized care, licensed operations, and affordable global programs, the agency provides trusted guidance and coordination for intended parents worldwide. With a physician-led team, FDA/Health Canada licensing, and deep experience in reproductive health, Surrogacy4All is your partner in building your family.
________________________________________
Contact Information:
Surrogacy4All – D. Gulati & Associates, Inc.
1148 5th Avenue, Suite 1C
New York, NY 10128
Phone: (332)-246-0777
Email: ...
Website:
Dee Gulati
Surrogacy4All
+1 212-661-7673
Surrogates available immediately in USA at Surrogacy4all No waiting!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
