Dewatering Equipment Market To Reach USD 6.13 Billion By 2032, Owing To The Rising Demand For Wastewater Treatment Solutions And Strict Environmental Regulations | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global dewatering equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to an increasing need for wastewater treatment, stricter environmental regulations, and the growing demand for efficient waste management solutions across various industries. Austin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Dewatering Equipment Market size was valued at USD 4.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.92% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The demand for efficient wastewater management systems is increasing due to stringent environmental regulations worldwide. This growth is further propelled by the need for wastewater treatment and sludge management solutions in industries like mining, chemicals, and municipal utilities. The U.S. dewatering equipment market was valued at USD 0.43 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 0.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.29% from 2024 to 2032. The U.S. dewatering equipment market is driven by stringent environmental regulations, increasing wastewater treatment needs, and growing industrial activities.

Market Size in 2023: USD 4.37 Billion
Market Size by 2032: USD 6.13 Billion
CAGR: 3.92% From 2024 to 2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032

Key Segments:
By Type - (Sludge, Application, Industrial, Municipal)

By Technology - (Centrifuges, Belt Presses, Filter Presses, Vacuum Filters, Drying Beds, Sludge Lagoons)

Key Drivers:
Stringent Environmental Regulations and Wastewater Management Policies Drive Growth in the Dewatering Equipment Market.

Sludge and Centrifuge Segments Drive Dominance in Dewatering Equipment Market in 2023

By Type:

The sludge segment led the Dewatering Equipment Market in 2023, holding over 34.58% of the market share. This dominance is fueled by the rising demand for wastewater treatment in industrial and municipal applications. In the realm of waste management, sludge dewatering stands out as an essential step. Amid stringent environmental regulations and the need for sludge management across industries, the demand for dewatering equipment for sludge remains prominent, ensuring a significant market share for the segment.

By Technology:

In 2023, the centrifuges segment commanded over 29.68% of the Dewatering Equipment Market share, due to the high efficiency of sludge separation offered by this technology. Centrifuges are economical in operation with minimal requirements of manpower, thus they are of great interest to the industries looking for automation and accuracy. Also, the capability of speedy separation of water from sludge, which results in rapid processing and reduced downtime, adds to their charm. The increase in adoption in wastewater treatment plants is predominantly driven by the technological benefits offered, securing centrifuges as the market leader in dewatering solutions.

Europe Leads the Dewatering Equipment Market, While Asia Pacific Is Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, Europe dominated the dewatering equipment market with 52.46% of total revenue. The region's strict environmental regulations encourage effective wastewater treatment, which drives this strong market presence. Moreover, Europe has a mature and advanced wastewater treatment industry, which guarantees a stable market for dewatering machinery. Such high industrial uptake across sectors (mining, chemicals, municipal utilities, etc.) further positions the region as a dominant player in the market. Strong environmental regulations in the European market have further propelled the adoption of advanced dewatering technologies, which have played a pivotal role in the progressive implementation of dewatering systems across a multitude of sectors.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.67% in the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization combined have become one of the biggest drivers of the demand for advanced wastewater treatment. Increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants further aid the regional demand for dewatering equipment, hence stimulating the market growth. Such dewatering solutions are also being rapidly adopted in countries such as China and India, where new regulatory frameworks and the move towards environmental sustainability are shaping such practices. Increasing demand for efficient waste management systems in the mining and construction industries has also contributed to the growth of the market demand.

