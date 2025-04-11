Ganja Hosts Meeting With People's Artist Teyyub Aslanov

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a meeting with the participation of the head of the "Mugham Art" Department of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, People's Artist, mugham singer Teyyub Aslanov, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held within the "Master's Friend" project, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Department of Culture and the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

Acting Director of MEMIM Vugar Humbatov and employee of the Ganja-Dashkasan Department of Culture Tajir Gurbanov, who spoke, stressed that the project is being implemented in order to popularize culture, stimulate creativity of children and youth, identify young talents in the regions, and exchange experience with prominent cultural figures.

At the meeting, moderated by Riad Jabrailov, Teyyub Aslanov spoke about the history and development of the art of mugham performance, the importance of mugham samples, the popularization of art among young people and methodologically sound teaching.

Various types of mugham were performed by students of children's music schools of Ganja, Goranboy and Samukh districts Ilahi Mehtiyeva, Ravan Aghayev, Elkhan Babazade and Huseyn Galandarli.

People's Artist Teyyub Aslanov, together with his student Ramil Humbatli, presented the mugham dastgah "Bayati-Shiraz" in the format of a master class. Honored Artist Togrul Asadullayev accompanied the artists on the kamancha and Ruslan Zarbaliyev on the tar.

During the interactive meeting, questions of interest to students and teachers of music and art schools in Ganja, Goranboy, Samukh, Goygol, Naftalan and Dashkasan were also answered.

The event was organized by MEMIM as part of the "Mədəniyyət rüzgarı" series of events, which is taking place in Ganja from April 8 to 12.

