Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Opening Ceremony Of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Opening Ceremony Of Antalya Diplomacy Forum


2025-04-11 10:12:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum has commenced in the Turkish city of Antalya.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are participating in the ceremony.

MENAFN11042025000195011045ID1109418913

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search