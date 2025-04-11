VALENTINO BEAUTY INTRODUCES PUFFER GLOSS: EXTRA PLUMP. EXTRA SHINE. EXTRA CARE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Encased in a clear glass bottle with a dazzling pink top, Puffer Gloss is a vibrant new addition to the Valentino Beauty lover's arsenal. To make it all the more indispensable, Puffer Gloss offers three unique benefits, bringing extra plump, extra shine, and extra care to your lips

EXTRA PLUMP

The Valentino Puffer ComplexTM , increases blood flow for instantly plumped, luscious lips. The advanced formula enhances fullness with a lightweight feel, making each application an indulgent experience.

EXTRA SHINE

Puffer Gloss delivers a dazzling, mirror-like shine that lasts all day. Whether worn alone or over a preferred lipstick, Puffer Gloss ensures a glass-like glow to enhance any look.

EXTRA CARE

More than just a gloss, Puffer Gloss is infused with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and a Vitamin E derivative, offering all-day comfort and hydration. Its innovative formula smooths and softens lips over time, locking in moisture with a non-sticky finish.

"With Puffer Gloss, we wanted to give people more than just a beautiful finish; we wanted them to feel cared for," said Yadim, Global Makeup Artist for Valentino Beauty. "This formula is all about comfort and confidence. It plumps, it shines, and it nourishes all in one swipe."

For the launch, Puffer Gloss finds itself expressed through seven mesmerizing hues, ranging from 00R Dazzling Mermaid- a clear shade infused with pearlescent pink and blue shimmers- to 520R Moonlight Crush- a deep burgundy that offers a sophisticated and sultry edge.

Shade Range:



00R - Dazzling Mermaid

300R - In My Glowing Era

103R - Don't Be So Nude

122A - Warm it Up

302R - Extra Pink 520R - Moonlight Crush

Puffer Gloss is a beauty essential that delivers instant results while improving lip texture over time. With its non-sticky, cushiony formula and extra-generous applicator, it provides the optimal amount of product in just one swipe.

Puffer Gloss offers an indulgent experience designed to plump, shine, and nurture your lips for an extra look.

Valentino Beauty Puffer Gloss launches April 11, 2025 and will be available at Valentino-Beauty, Sephora, and select retailers. For further information, please contact [email protected]

About Valentino Beauty

Valentino Beauty reveals beauty as an individual expression of diversity and personality by opening up a playground of impactful colors, shades and tones for all to play with. Through three codes of Color, Cool, Couture, Valentino Beauty breaks with stereotype and tradition, to offer a new vision of beauty where each can celebrate their own individuality. For each moment a mood, for each mood, a color.

Valentino Beauty is available at Valentino boutiques, valentino-beauty, Sephora, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Macy's.

