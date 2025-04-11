Bottlerock Festival-Bound Pop Act RAYNES Release Second Single From New EP Bloom

Mat Charley, Mark Race, and Joe Berger are Raynes. Photo credit: Rae Curtis

British-American pop act Raynes release“It's So Quiet Without You,” the second single from their highly anticipated seven-song EP, Bloom.

- Mat Charley

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BottleRock Festival-bound British-American pop act Raynes are thrilled to announce the release of“It's So Quiet Without You,” the second single from their highly anticipated seven-song EP, Bloom.

Layering dozens of vocal tracks over a chamber ensemble of strings, the song combines flute textures, sleigh bells, and orchestral chimes with electric guitars and drums to create a hard-hitting rock song, mixed by GRAMMY award-winning engineer Chris Sclafani (Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, and more). Listen now .

“This song was written several years ago and existed only in demo form until recently,” says songwriter Mat Charley.“Over the years, 'It's So Quiet Without You' stayed in our heads. Unlike some of our other songs, this one changed very little from the demo version to the final record-the strings were fleshed out and a few sounds were replaced, but even the title and the lyrics stayed the same (which is rare for us). It felt like a very honest song from the beginning. It's simply about the feeling of distance-specifically, the distance that comes from being apart from someone you love.”

Bloom draws inspiration from the Arts and Crafts movement, using its distinctive floral and botanical elements to visually and sonically evoke a garden. The EP is designed to“bloom” from the first song to the last; the opening track has a relatively spare arrangement, and each subsequent track becomes more layered and lush until the EP ends in a full symphony. Bloom will be available everywhere on June 20th.

Raynes formed when Mat Charley and Joe Berger, both born and raised in North Dakota, came across a video of UK native Mark Race on Instagram and fell in love-first with his face, then with his voice. After a few messages and phone calls, Mark was on a plane to the US to start a band (a few months later, he had the flight number tattooed on his arm).

Since then, Raynes has signed with Sony Music Publishing and released six singles and three EPs, drawing hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners and tens of millions of streams and earning press in Billboard and People. They've performed in clubs, concert halls, and amphitheaters across the US and the UK, developing a reputation as a high-energy live act.

Known for their intricate vocal harmonies, unique instrumentation, and poetic lyrics, Raynes combine their diverse influences to form a group that draws inspiration from around the globe, incorporating elements of folk, rock, and chamber pop with Celtic and world music to create a wholly original-and difficult to categorize-sound.

Raynes will be embarking on a North American tour in support of Bloom that includes their first major music festival (BottleRock). Fans can expect an immersive live experience that brings the EP's stories to life.

April 23 | Hey Nonny | Chicago, IL

April 24 | Hobart Art Theatre | Hobart, IN

April 25 | Danenberger Family Vineyards | Springfield, IL

April 26 | The Music Box | Rockford, IL

April 30 | Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill | Grand Rapids, MI

May 3 | CODA | Cleveland, OH

May 7 | Appleton Beer Factory | Appleton, WI

May 8 | Turf Club | Minneapolis, MN

May 13 | Stephens Auditorium | Ames, IA

May 14 | Joe's Honky Tonk | Kearney, NE

May 15 | HQ Denver | Denver, CO

May 16 | Magic Rat | Fort Collins, CO

May 22 | Kilby Court | Salt Lake City, UT

May 24 | BottleRock Napa | Napa Valley, CA

May 28 | The Station | San Juan Capistrano, CA

May 29 | Last Exit Live | Phoenix, AZ

May 30 | Club Congress | Tucson, AZ

May 31 | Backstage at Revel | Albuquerque, NM

June 3 | Resonant Head | Oklahoma City, OK

June 4 | Ruins | Dallas, TX

June 17 | Ram's Head | Annapolis, MD

June 18 | City Winery | Philadelphia, PA

June 19 | City Winery | New York, NY

June 21 | City Winery | Boston, MA

Raynes Quick Stats:

- 47M+ Streams

- 6.1M+ Video Views

- 290k+ Monthly Listeners on Spotify

- First major US festival (BottleRock Napa)

-30-

"It's So Quiet Without You" Official Lyric Video

