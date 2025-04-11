403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN: Evacuation Orders By Israel Occupation Aim For Permanent Displacement Of Gaza's Population
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 11 (KUNA) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warned on Friday, that the evacuation orders issued by the occupation forces for large areas in the Gaza Strip, indicate an intention of a "permanent transfer of the population" to create a "buffer zone."
United Nations Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said at a press conference in Geneva that the evacuation orders issued by the occupation forces amount to "forcible transfer orders," which constitute a breach of the 4th Geneva Convention and qualify as a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
Shamdasani added that since March, the occupation forces have issued evacuation orders covering nearly all of Rafah, followed by a large-scale military operation, at a time when tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians are facing critical humanitarian conditions with no access to water, food or shelter.
She said that Between March 18 and April 9, 2025, some 224 Israeli strikes hit homes and displacement tents, including in so-called "safe zones" like Al-Mawasi, confirming that all victims were women and children.
The United Nations also raised alarm over rising journalists' deaths, noting an airstrike near Nasser Hospital killed several, raising the toll to over 209 since October 2023.
Shamdasani added that the occupation's closure of Gaza's crossings for the past six weeks has dangerously worsened the humanitarian situation, as occupation forces are preventing the entry essential needs.
In this context, she expressed her condemnation of statements by officials from the occupying power linking the entry of aid to the release of hostages, considering it collective punishment, which is prohibited under international law. (end)
imk
United Nations Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said at a press conference in Geneva that the evacuation orders issued by the occupation forces amount to "forcible transfer orders," which constitute a breach of the 4th Geneva Convention and qualify as a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
Shamdasani added that since March, the occupation forces have issued evacuation orders covering nearly all of Rafah, followed by a large-scale military operation, at a time when tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians are facing critical humanitarian conditions with no access to water, food or shelter.
She said that Between March 18 and April 9, 2025, some 224 Israeli strikes hit homes and displacement tents, including in so-called "safe zones" like Al-Mawasi, confirming that all victims were women and children.
The United Nations also raised alarm over rising journalists' deaths, noting an airstrike near Nasser Hospital killed several, raising the toll to over 209 since October 2023.
Shamdasani added that the occupation's closure of Gaza's crossings for the past six weeks has dangerously worsened the humanitarian situation, as occupation forces are preventing the entry essential needs.
In this context, she expressed her condemnation of statements by officials from the occupying power linking the entry of aid to the release of hostages, considering it collective punishment, which is prohibited under international law. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment