Germany Urges US, Iran To Reach Diplomatic Solution On Nuclear Prog.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 11 (KUNA) -- Germany urged on Friday the US and Iran to reach a diplomatic solution over Iran's nuclear program, a day before officials from the two countries were set to meet in Oman.
German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner in a press conference described the upcoming talks between two countries as a "positive" development, also stressing that all parties need a diplomatic solution.
The spokesman reiterated his country's government's position on the Iranian nuclear issue, saying that Berlin remains deeply concerned about Tehran's development of its nuclear capabilities and accusing Iran of expanding its uranium enrichment capacity.
Germany was part of nuclear agreement reached with Iran in 2015.
the US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement during his first term in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. (end)
