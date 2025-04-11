403
UN Rights Chief Decries Catastrophic Cost Of Inaction As Sudan's Conflict Approaches 3Rd Year
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 11 (KUNA) -- The UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk on Friday warned that the conflict in Sudan has entered a dangerous phase that threatens civilian lives and the future of the country.
He stressed "the international community's inaction is contributing to the worsening of the humanitarian catastrophe as the conflict nears its third year."
In a statement issued from Geneva, Turk said "Two years of this brutal and senseless conflict must be a wake-up call to the parties to lay down their weapons and for the international community to act. Sudan must not remain on this destructive path."
He explained that the ongoing conflict is not merely a power struggle but influenced by the economic and business interests of national and international actors in key sectors such as gold and agricultural commodities.
Revenue generated from international trade in Sudan's gold, gum Arabic and livestock has become the financial backbone of the war economy, the statement added.
The UN official stressed that proliferation of arms and continued weapons supplies including to the western Darfur region where a UN Security Council arms embargo is in place are also compounding the fighting enabling violations of international law and undermining peace efforts.
"All those involved in facilitating the transfer of arms and military material to Darfur must stop in line with their obligations to comply with the arms embargo," said Turk while calling for the arms embargo to be expanded to cover the whole of Sudan.
He reported that the conflict has also led to an unprecedented humanitarian and displacement crisis in the country ruining lives and livelihoods. At least 12.6 million people have been displaced an estimated 24.6 million are facing acute food insecurity and some 17 million children are out of school.
"The brutal conflict in Sudan is not only laying waste to today's Sudan but also practically decimating Sudan's future," said Turk. "And the more protracted it gets the more difficult the recovery will be."
Turk expressed concern about civilians in and around Al Fasher in North Darfur State where the RSF has tightened its already longstanding siege amid fears of an imminent attack.
He warned about the escalation of hostilities and expanding to new areas including in Kordofan Blue Nile and Northern State.
"We need to see the start of an inclusive process that fosters social cohesion and addresses the root causes of the conflict including entrenched impunity," Turk said. (end)
