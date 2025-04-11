Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 Opens With Focus On Restoring Diplomacy In A Fractured World

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) has officially opened in Belek, Antalya, under the theme“Restoring Diplomacy in a Fractured World.” The high-level gathering is set to bring together around 450 representatives from 140 countries, aiming to find common ground on global crises and regional conflicts.

According to Azernews , Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is among the key participants of the forum, attending at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The event will also feature notable leaders.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to meet his counterparts from Türkiye and Russia, Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov, respectively.

The ADF2025 agenda includes about 50 sessions, covering issues ranging from conflict resolution in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific to climate change, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian challenges.

A special session titled "Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus" will bring together the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia-Jeyhun Bayramov, Maka Bochorishvili, and Ararat Mirzoyan-to discuss regional developments, barriers to cooperation, and future prospects.

Türkiye's own foreign policy priorities will also be in the spotlight. Hakan Fidan is expected to participate in meetings of the OIC-Arab League Contact Group on Gaza, as well as in trilateral and bilateral meetings, including consultations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, and potentially a high-level session on the Turkiye-Iraq security mechanism.

The forum boasts attendance from more than 20 heads of state and government, 74 ministers, and over 1,000 journalists from 50 countries, with strict security measures enforced around the Nest Congress Center and along the Belek coastline, where Turkish coast guard patrols are in operation.