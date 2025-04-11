Lawyers, SFI Activists Clash In Kerala's Ernakulam, Police Begin Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 11 (IANS) The Kerala Police, on Friday, launched a probe into a clash between lawyers and students of the CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The clash took place close to Thursday midnight in Ernakulam, which left several lawyers and students injured. A few police officials who intervened were also injured. Some of the injured were admitted to various hospitals in Kochi.

While both the parties blame each other for creating a ruckus, the local police are going forward cautiously.

The Ernakulam Bar Association (EBA) was holding its annual day event at the premises of its headquarters. On one side of the EBA building is the Ernakulam District Court complex, and on the other is the state-run Maharaja's College.

An EBA office-bearer said that every year, during their annual get-together, a good number of these students come and have food from the counters.

“This time, after having food, they started to create a ruckus when the music programme was going on. We objected to their unruly behaviour. During this, we were attacked by the students who came in big numbers. Many of our members were attacked,” said the EBA official.

A student, however, said they were attacked by the lawyers who were in an inebriated condition, and in the process, a few students suffered injuries.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said it's high time the CPI(M) stepped in and reined in their 'unruly' student outfit -- the SFI activists.

“The SFI today is on a rampage, and everywhere they create problems. Hours before the SFI students created a ruckus in the Court premises when the function was going on, their fellow student activists created trouble in the state capital city, attacking our student union members soon after the results of the Kerala University Union election results were announced. The ruling CPI(M) has to step in and rein them,” said Satheesan.