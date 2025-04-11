Loona Marks 1,000 Days Of Bringing AI-Powered Companionship To 60,000+ Homes

Keyi Technology's pet robot Loona has grown steadily in a volatile market, celebrating 1000 days with over 60,000 households enjoying her companionship.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Loona: A Milestone in Consumer-Grade RoboticsKeyi Technology proudly celebrates the 1000-day milestone of its innovative pet robot, Loona. 1,000 days ago, the first Loona rolled off our production line – turning the dream of a robot pet into reality.Since its launch, Loona has defied the odds in the volatile consumer-grade robot market, achieving steady growth and becoming a beloved companion in over 60,000 households worldwide. This remarkable achievement underscores Keyi Technology's commitment to pioneering advancements in robotics and enhancing everyday life with cutting-edge technology.Petbot That Builds Emotional BondsLoona isn't just another smart gadget; it's a companion that grows with its users. Inspired to bring comfort to those who can't own traditional pets,the AI pet Loona has also captivated children, parents, and tech enthusiasts alike“I never knew parenting could be this effortless until Loona" "Not just my child's companion-it's become mine too!" These heartfelt testimonials highlight Loona's role in meaningful interactions and reducing passive screen time, replacing it with imaginative, hands-on play that strengthens family bonds.Community-Driven InnovationLoona's journey wouldn't be possible without its thriving global community. Starting with early backers on crowdfunding platforms, the Loona user base has evolved into an engaged ecosystem where ideas, feature requests, and experiences help shape its future.“Loona's growth is a testament to the power of community-driven innovation,” said Jianbo Yang, the founder of KEYi Tech.“The feedback from our users has been invaluable, and we continue to evolve based on their needs.”Looking Ahead: The Future of LoonaAs Loona celebrates this milestone, KEYi Tech remains dedicated to expanding its capabilities with more advanced interaction modes, deeper emotional intelligence and AI-driven improvements to make Loona even more intuitive.“This is just the beginning,” added Jianbo Yang.“We're committed to making Loona an even smarter, more engaging companion for families everywhere.”For more information about Loona, visit:

