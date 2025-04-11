Akastor ASA: Invitation To Presentation Of First Quarter 2025 Results
OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of the first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, 30 April 2025.
Date and time:
Wednesday, 30 April 2025, at 15:00 CET
Presenters:
-
Akastor : Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO, and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH : Thomas McGee, CFO, and David Bratton, SVP FP&A and Operational Finance
Link to webcast:
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event. The presentation material will be published on and at 07:00 CET on 30 April .
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
