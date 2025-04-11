Anupam Kher: Having NFDC As A Co-Producer For 'Tanvi The Great' Strengthens Our Journey

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has come on board as co-producers of veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial“Tanvi The Great.”

Talking about the collaboration, the veteran star, who returns to the director's chair after almost two decades, expressed: "Tanvi The Great is a labour of love, crafted with the finest talent in cinema. Having NFDC as a co-producer strengthens our journey in bringing this powerful story to audiences worldwide."

The NFDC has previously produced films such as“Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron,”“Mirch Masala,”“The Making of Mahatma,”“Salaam Bombay,” and“Qissa” among a few others.

As per sources, the film is inspired by a special child in the septuagenarian's extended family.

“The girl is as gritty as Tanvi, the lead character in the film. Tanvi in the film, despite being a special child, wants to unfurl the tricolour on the mountain peaks and join the Indian army to serve the nation. Anupam who plays her grandfather helps her through this journey of resilience,” the source said.

This film is Anupam's second directorial venture after“Om Jai Jagdish” starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, which was released in 2002.

Prithul Kumar, Managing Director of NFDC and Joint Secretary (Broadcasting-II) at the I&B Ministry, said: "NFDC is proud to co-produce Tanvi The Great, a film that beautifully celebrates resilience, and the transformative power of storytelling. Under the direction of Anupam Kher, this deeply moving narrative unfolds with brilliance."

The film's technical crew includes Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, known for his work on RRR, and Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty. National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh has choreographed the film's musical sequences.

On April 10, Anupam promised to gift his mother, Dulari, a house in Srinagar, Kashmir, if his upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great' crosses the Rs.100 crore mark at the box office.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a touching video of a conversation with his mother, Dulari, where he playfully asks her whether his film 'Tanvi The Great' will succeed.

He playfully inquired, "Will it work?" To which his mother replied, "The film is good, it will work, and the music is great too."

Anupam then made a heartfelt promise, saying, "If the film does Rs.100 crore business, I will build a house for you in Srinagar."

He followed up by asking, "Why will the film be loved?" Dulari, with a smile, responded, "It's a different film, showing the struggles of a girl. This will do very well."