Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor Khan To Inaugurate Malabar Gold & Diamonds' Stunning New Showroom At UW Mall, Dubai

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6largest jewellery retailer globally with over 390 showrooms across 13 countries, is all set for the grand inauguration of its new concept showroom at UW Mall. The showroom will be inaugurated by acclaimed Bollywood actress and brand ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kareena Kapoor Khan on the 12of April at 7pm.

Located at UW mall (next to Burjuman), the new showroom, which is Malabar Gold & Diamonds' 65th outlet in the UAE, is designed to offer an elevated shopping experience, blending breathtaking design portfolio with unparalleled customer service. With a luxurious ambiance, personalized services, and a curated selection of gold, diamond, and bridal collections across Malabar Gold & Diamonds numerous exclusive brands such as Mine, Era, Viraaz, Precia, Ethnix & Divine, the showroom promises to redefine jewellery retail in the heart of Dubai. The showroom also features amenities such as a luxurious customer lounge and customized jewellery designing facility.

“We are proud to unveil our all-new concept showroom at UW Mall, curated especially for the refined tastes of Dubai's jewellery connoisseurs. This showroom represents the next chapter in our journey of innovation-where timeless craftsmanship meets an elevated retail experience. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we have always believed in going beyond just selling jewellery; we aim to create moments, memories, and unmatched value for our customers. This new space is a testament to that vision. We warmly invite everyone to discover a world of exquisite designs, personalized service, and a jewellery shopping experience that truly sparkles”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

As part of the showroom's grand opening, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has unveiled exciting inaugural offers for its customers. Customers can enjoy free gold coins on the purchase of diamond & precious gem above AED 3000. The offers are valid from 11th April to 30th April 2025.