Karina Proshina Brings Gel-X To Rio’S Nail Art Studio In Copacabana

Photo Courtesy of Karina Proshina



RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karina Proshina, a professional nail artist with formal training in London, introduces Gel-X nail extensions and intricate nail art to a market that has long favored simpler, traditional styles.

Karina Proshina's studio in Copacabana is the first in Rio to be entirely dedicated to nail artistry and led by a qualified expert. She combines technical discipline with flair, offering designs and methods familiar to clients in international hubs like Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Seoul but remains largely unknown in Brazil.

"Nail art deserves recognition beyond as a decoration," says Karina Proshina. "It is personal, expressive, and transforms how people feel. I want to give people that experience."

In 2020, Karina Proshina enrolled in a nail technician course at a school in London, which covered everything from gel and fiberglass nails to sanitation. She started selling custom press-on nails through Etsy during the pandemic, developing her own designs and brand. From there, she moved to a salon setting in London. Eventually, she looked beyond the United Kingdom and saw an opportunity in Brazil after numerous visits.

In Rio, Karina Proshina quickly recognized an opportunity.“Here, the word 'manicure' covers everything from polish to acrylics, but it doesn't equate to being a nail technician,” she explains. "Advanced services like Gel-X are virtually unknown in local salons." At her Copacabana studio, she offers services inspired by well-established salons in the U.S. and France. Her U.K. training emphasized theory, hygiene, and certification.

To attract the right clientele, Karina Proshina has implemented digital marketing strategies, including Google Ads and branded merchandise. While some tools, like ads, yielded limited returns, partnering up with Fifty5 PR and local businesses has helped her grow her online presence. To date, her Instagram account has garnered over 1,217 followers.

Karina plans to open a larger, stand-alone location to accommodate her growing clientele at the end of 2025 in Copacabana. Visit @nailartstudio_copacabana to learn more about Gel-X services and to book appointments.

About Nail Art Studio - Copacabana

Nail Art Studio - Copacabana is Rio de Janeiro's first salon dedicated entirely to professional nail art, founded by internationally trained nail technician Karina Proshina. It offers gel manicures, Gel-X nail extensions, and intricate custom designs, emphasizing safety, precision, and creativity. With clients primarily from the U.S., France, and Brazil, the studio serves as a trendy hub of Brazil's beauty industry.

