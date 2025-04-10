Spox: Russia Is Virtually Left Without Military Bases In Mediterranean

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia has actually been left without a naval base in the Mediterranean, although it is trying to maintain its presence there.

This was reported on television by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“They [Russia] are still present in the Mediterranean and are even trying to conduct some exercises, although it looks very interesting now. In fact, it is now a foreign water area for them. Of course, there are friendly regimes in Africa, there are even ports where they periodically go for bunkering, so they can even be serviced there, but they do not have a base as such. And, of course, they are trying to demonstrate their flag and military presence there as another factor of destabilization and geopolitical influence,” Pletenchuk said, adding that without the base in Tartus, it is not so easy for the Russians now, in particular, logistics are becoming more complicated.

He noted that Russia's interests in the Mediterranean still remain, and Moscow will do everything possible to maintain its presence.

“They are floundering there, trying to show that they have not left the Mediterranean, but this is a completely different scenario than the one they had when they were based in the Syrian Republic. They still have interests there. Africa is also one of their priorities, and they will still be there from time to time because it is their area of interest,” the spokesman said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January it became known that the new Syrian government, with the support of Turkey, opposes the preservation of the Russian military presenc in the country.