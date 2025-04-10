ACM Research Receives 2025 3D Incites Technology Enablement Award

FREMONT, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced that its Ultra ECP ap-p tool has won the 2025 3D InCites Award in the Technology Enablement category. This award honors companies that have identified and solved critical challenges in the advancement of the heterogeneous integration roadmap, driving the industry forward through cutting-edge solutions and advancements.

ACM's Ultra ECP ap-p system, designed for fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP), is the first commercially-available high-volume copper deposition system for the large panel market. By using a horizontal plating approach, it achieves exceptional uniformity and precision across the entire panel. The tool supports 515 mm x 510 mm and 600 mm x 600 mm panel sizes and can be used for plating steps in a variety of processes including pillar, bump and redistribution layer.

“I believe this award recognition from 3D InCites validates ACM's dedication to innovation in addressing customers' challenges in panel-level packaging (PLP),” said Dr. David Wang, ACM's President and Chief Executive Officer.“As the demand for large chiplets, high-performance graphics processing units and high-density high-bandwidth memory continues to grow, PLP has emerged as a key solution for reducing cost and improving efficiency. The Ultra ECP ap-p system is a vital addition to ACM's expanding FOPLP portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to advancing high-volume manufacturing solutions.”

ACM's FOPLP portfolio includes:



Ultra ECP ap-p for copper deposition

Ultra C vac-p for flux cleaning Ultra C bev-p for bevel etching and cleaning



Announced at the IMAPS Device Packaging Conference, 3D InCites award winners were selected based on their significant contributions to the advancement of the heterogeneous integration roadmap.

Forward-Looking Statements

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit .

© ACM Research, Inc. ULTRA C, ULTRA ECP ap and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without TM symbols, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.