MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By the UK Youth Delegate, at CPD 58

LONDON, England – The United Kingdom remains committed to the Sustainable Development Goals and to working towards a world where every pregnancy is safe, where every child lives a healthy life, and where all people are empowered to make decisions about their bodies and their futures.

I celebrate that we are here[ today.] And I am proud to be here as a young woman from the UK, as part of the many youth delegates working alongside with their governments to create solutions and push for change. I am encouraged by the participation of the young people here because we are making our voices and our needs heard.

We cannot achieve sustainable development by leaving young people out of conversations and decision-making that directly impacts us. [Today,] I want to talk directly to you about the key issues young people are met with around the world.

Sadly, on every continent, including in Europe, groups that are hell-bent on rolling back rights and denying women and adolescents' choices are sowing the seeds of division.

Women and girls are being met with barriers that keep them out of school, trapped in poverty cycles and in harmful relationships.

Adolescence is a critical time for young people's health and development. However, instead of getting the support they need, they are particularly at risk with girls being exposed to harmful practices, including child marriage and female genital mutilation.

Adolescent mothers and their children bear increased risk of poor health outcomes but often face additional barriers to accessing quality support and services.

Restrictive laws and policies, parental or partner control, limited knowledge, distance and cost, all stop adolescents from getting the care they need to grow and develop in good health.

I'd like to also recognise the women and girls that are being left behind in humanitarian crises, dying unnecessarily in pregnancy, left unprotected and at a high risk of violence, and suffering the indignity of being unable to manage their period.

But what I'd like to say is that it does not have to be this way. By strengthening health systems and improving the provision of quality and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights, including access to safe abortion and comprehensive sexuality education even in times of crisis, girls will have greater opportunities to access and thrive in their education.

Both boys and girls should learn about their rights, respectful relationships, safe sex, and how to stop violence before it begins.

Young people can take control over their bodies and their futures and make informed choices in all aspects of their lives.

Girls around the globe are already leading the way as changemakers, advocates and leaders. The evidence is clear that when women, girls and other marginalised groups are empowered, they lift up whole families, communities and economies.

As recently said by the UN Secretary-General, when all girls can rise, we all thrive. It is vital that we all work together, including with men and boys, to break the stigma and attitudes that hold women and girls back.

Each and every one of us here has our own powerful part to play, and together, we can really make a difference.

The post We cannot achieve sustainable development by leaving young people out of conversations appeared first on Caribbean News Global .