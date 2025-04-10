403
Acting Kuwait PM: GCC Countries Seeking Joint Security Media Strategy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- GCC countries are keen on a unified security media strategy that would boost regional security cooperation, said Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Thursday.
This came in an Interior Ministry press statement after Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf received participants in the 19th GCC Security Media Departments' meeting hosted in Kuwait.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf affirmed that security media was one of the most important components of the security apparatus, saying that the current GCC meeting would contribute to a safe and more secure region.
Using the latest in technology to spread security awareness amongst the public was a paramount issue, he noted, adding that media campaigns helped create societies that were well informed and likely to take the right decision that would protect people and help them feel safe.
He asserted that security media campaigns must be used to battle ills that faced societies, including the spread of narcotics and illegal substances.
