Nasser Al Khelaifi Welcomes Prince William At PSG Vs Aston Villa Champions League Clash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al Khelaifi had the honour of welcoming His Royal Highness Prince William, The Prince of Wales, to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening. Al-Khelaifi presented The Prince with a PSG jersey emblazoned with his name.

The Prince, a lifelong Aston Villa supporter, attended the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg with his son, His Royal Highness The Prince George, as their team took on PSG in a historic European clash.

It was a dramatic night in Paris as PSG came from behind to earn a 3-1 win over the visitors. The result gives the Ligue 1 champions a strong advantage heading into the second leg, with both sides now looking ahead to the decisive fixture in England.

The second leg will take place on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham.