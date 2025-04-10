Gujarat CM Reaffirms Commitment To Uplifting De-Notified Tribes At Community Fair

MENAFN - IANS) Sanand (Gujarat), April 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reaffirmed the Gujarat government's commitment to the upliftment of de-notified and nomadic communities, while addressing a large gathering at the concluding ceremony of the 29th Akhil Bharatiya Nat Bajaniya Bajigar Samaj Fair in Motipura village of Sanand taluka on Thursday.

Speaking at the revered occasion held in the honour of community spiritual leader Pujya Jayashree Dada Motiram, CM Patel emphasised that the state and Central governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have consistently worked to bring smaller and marginalised communities into the mainstream of development.

"The vision of our Prime Minister has always been clear -- no community should remain on the margins of progress. Be it the Nat Bajaniya Bajigar Samaj or other denotified and nomadic groups, efforts have been made to ensure they are active participants in the nation's development," said CM Patel.

He added that PM Modi has consistently designed people-centric welfare schemes with a focus on those at the grassroots -- especially the poor, the underprivileged, and those who often get left out of formal government outreach.

The three-day fair, hosted at Motipura (Moti Devti) village, drew thousands from the community and was marked by cultural performances, spiritual gatherings, and social welfare announcements. The temple of the community's revered figure, Dada Motiram, served as the central spiritual site for the fair.

CM Patel highlighted that access to government schemes for nomadic and denotified tribes remains a challenge due to their mobility.

“Sometimes, such communities miss out on benefits because they are on the move. Inspired by the Prime Minister's saturation approach, our government is committed to reaching every last beneficiary,” he said.

He also underlined the government's initiatives aimed at economic empowerment.

“We have provided loans and financial assistance worth Rs 88 crore to women and youth from denotified and nomadic communities to help them become self-reliant,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised the increasing focus on education among the youth of the Nat Bajaniya community and expressed hope that this will drive long-term social transformation.

Paying homage to Pujya Motiram Dada, the Chief Minister described him as a powerful spiritual guide who continues to inspire the community's journey from marginalisation to progress. The fair concluded with community prayers, welfare exhibitions, and renewed hope for continued support from the state machinery.