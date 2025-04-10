OHIO BASED CANNABIS COMPANY TO OPEN TWO NEW DISPENSARIES IN SUMMER 2025

MAVUNO EXPANDS FOOTPRINT TO NORTHEAST OHIO

CLEVELAND, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavuno, an Ohio-based retail cannabis company, is expanding its presence in Northeast Ohio with the opening of two new dispensaries in Summer 2025 in Cleveland's Gordon Square neighborhood and South Euclid. The opening of these two dispensaries will further the company's commitment to providing a diverse selection of quality, lab-tested, Ohio-grown cannabis products to medical patients and adult-use, recreational customers.

Both locations were carefully selected to align with Mavuno's vision of community engagement and economic growth. The Gordon Square dispensary is in a vibrant, urbanesque Cleveland neighborhood known for its strong sense of community, the arts, and commitment to supporting local businesses. The South Euclid dispensary is in an eastside suburban community with a proven track record of economic development. These two new dispensaries will add to an already well established Mavuno dispensary in Athens, Ohio.

With corporate headquarters based in Cleveland, Mavuno is owned by Ariane Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the AKA Team, a construction management and self-performing construction company which she founded in 2009.

"Opening two new dispensary locations in my beloved hometown is a dream come true," said Kirkpatrick. "As a die-hard Cleveland fan, from sports teams, to museums, to medical facilities, theaters, architectural landmarks, and community and state colleges, this expansion has been a long time coming and I couldn't be prouder of our team. Our work within the cannabis industry in Northeast Ohio will allow us to continue to support local communities and provide close to 50 new full and part-time jobs, all while providing safe, high-quality products along with cannabis education, emphasizing health and safety considerations associated with its use."

Each location will feature a distinctive theme centered around art, music, and education-integral influences of Kirkpatrick's family of origin. "By incorporating these universal elements of culture, education and expression, we aim to provide more than just a dispensary, but an experience," said Amonica Davis, Kirkpatrick's sister and chief operating officer for Mavuno.

Kirkpatrick has engaged top Cleveland firms, many with proven experience in standing up dispensaries in Ohio, including Oliver Architecture with expertise in designing cannabis environments that allows the owner's vision and authenticity to shine through structure; Bostwick Design Partnership who brings extensive experience in design and construction, Ambitious Ink Print Company which is more than a print shop, but where creativity and craftsmanship meet; and Goldfarb Weber Creative Media, a script to screen visual communications company that have been bringing stories to life for more than 50 years.

"We are opening cannabis retail dispensaries at home, no partners, just us, and the others, of which we have high regard, who may be regarded as the competition, but really, we're all partners in this never dull, evolving close to a half-a-billion-dollar industry in Ohio, they not like us. We have one time to get our home opener right, it must be grand!" said Kirpatrick.

The official opening dates and addresses for both dispensaries will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on Mavuno, please visit .

SOURCE Mavuno of Ohio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED